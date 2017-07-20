By the numbers: Trump at 6 months in office - CBS News

Here are Mr. Trump's first six months in office, according to Knoller's numbers:
- Bills signed into law — 42
- Speeches and remarks — 258
- Executive orders — 30
- News conferences — 13 (only 1 solo)
- States visited — 16
- State visited most, not counting District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia — Florida, 8 times (7 were trips to Mar-a-Lago)
- Foreign trips – 3
- Nations visited — 8
- Visits to Camp David — 1
- Visits to golf clubs — 33
- Meetings with foreign leaders — 54
- Flights on Air Force One — 60
- Flights on Marine One — 59
- Media interviews — 48
- Most interviews — Fox (13)
- Unemployment rate — January 2017 - 4.8 percent / June 2017 - 4.4 percent
- National Debt — January 20, 2017 - $19.947-trillion / June 20, 2017 - $19.844-trillion
- Dow Jones Industrial — January 20, 2017 – 19,827 / Jun 20, 2017 – 21,640