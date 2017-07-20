Newsvine

By the numbers: Trump at 6 months in office - CBS News

Here are Mr. Trump's first six months in office, according to Knoller's numbers: 

  • Bills signed into law — 42
  • Speeches and remarks — 258
  • Executive orders — 30
  • News conferences — 13 (only 1 solo)
  • States visited — 16
  • State visited most, not counting District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia — Florida, 8 times (7 were trips to Mar-a-Lago)
  • Foreign trips – 3
  • Nations visited — 8
  • Visits to Camp David — 1
  • Visits to golf clubs — 33
  • Meetings with foreign leaders — 54
  • Flights on Air Force One — 60
  • Flights on Marine One — 59
  • Media interviews — 48
  • Most interviews — Fox (13)
  • Unemployment rate — January 2017 - 4.8 percent / June 2017 - 4.4 percent
  • National Debt — January 20, 2017 - $19.947-trillion / June 20, 2017 - $19.844-trillion
  • Dow Jones Industrial — January 20, 2017 – 19,827 / Jun 20, 2017 – 21,640

