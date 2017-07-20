By the numbers: Trump at 6 months in office - CBS News

Here are Mr. Trump's first six months in office, according to Knoller's numbers:

Bills signed into law — 42

Speeches and remarks — 258

Executive orders — 30

News conferences — 13 (only 1 solo)

States visited — 16

State visited most, not counting District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia — Florida, 8 times (7 were trips to Mar-a-Lago)

Foreign trips – 3

Nations visited — 8

Visits to Camp David — 1

Visits to golf clubs — 33

Meetings with foreign leaders — 54

Flights on Air Force One — 60

Flights on Marine One — 59

Media interviews — 48

Most interviews — Fox (13)

Unemployment rate — January 2017 - 4.8 percent / June 2017 - 4.4 percent

National Debt — January 20, 2017 - $19.947-trillion / June 20, 2017 - $19.844-trillion