House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed President Trump's response to the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally just over a week ago.

At a town hall Monday evening in Racine, Wisconsin, Ryan called the president's comments "morally ambiguous," and he said, "I do believe that he messed up." However, the speaker also said he would not support censuring the president over his remarks, an action that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has advocated.