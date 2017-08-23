Is Donald Trump a Democrat Wolf in Republican Sheeple's Clothing? Think about it!

During the Primary, the regular campaign and since his swearing in Donald Trump's behavior as a candidate and a president of the Republican Party has been, in a word: BIZARRE!

During the Primary he was famous for calling his fellow Republican's names, breaking the famous Reagan-Rule.

He's doing it again, saying things that specifically anger and irritate Republicans like Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Jeff Flake, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski.

Most people pass off Trump's eccentric behavior as being "Just Trump!"

Maybe it's NOT that he is "Just Trump!"

Maybe his actions, statements and speeches are designed and specific for one ultimate goal.

Maybe Trump is the ultimate plant by the Democrats into the Republican Party to destroy The GOP from within.

If Trump really is trying to destroy the Republican Party, he could not be doing a better more effective job than he is doing right now. Republicans are taking up sides against other Republicans because of Trump.

Maybe Donald J. Trump is a DEMOCRATIC WOLF is the clothing or a REPUBLICAN SHEEPLE, and maybe the plan to destroy The GOP is working out just exactly the way it was planned to work.

(After all, Trump was Democrat before he became a Republican, and his son-in-law Jared is a Democrat and daughter Ivanka claims to be an Independent. Maybe Donny John is a Dem!)