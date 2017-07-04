Newsvine

The Bitch

The Bitch does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Don't make me Bitch Slap you. Articles: 0 Seeds: 0 Comments: 212 Since: Jun 2017

Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 9:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

FBI Director Robert Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he's already picked some lawyers with experience fighting organized crime. And as the team looks for any financial entanglements of Trump associates and relationships with Russian officials, its focus could land again on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor