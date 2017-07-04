FBI Director Robert Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he's already picked some lawyers with experience fighting organized crime. And as the team looks for any financial entanglements of Trump associates and relationships with Russian officials, its focus could land again on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.
Mueller probe could draw focus to Russian crime operations - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 9:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment