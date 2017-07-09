Nikki Haley on consequences for Russian meddling: "Ask the president" - CBS News

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was asked Saturday what consequences Russia will face as a result of its interference in the 2016 election, and she declined to specify, telling Face the Nation moderator John Dickerson, "I think you're going to have to ask the president."
