Trump Jobs: How Many the President Actually Created | Fortune.com

This article is a little dated, from Mar 29, 2017 (Update May 26, 2017).

I brought it up today trying to convince a person, who I thought had some intelligence, to look at and consider the FACTS about Trump.

Turns out I was wrong. That person is not very intelligent. He is a typical Trumpion (Trump Minion) kissing-up to Trump, accepting Trump lies, and making excuses for Trump when he is caught lying.

I'm posting this now with the hope that there may be some people out there who once supported Trump, maybe even voted for him, but now are having second thoughts and are really in search of THE FACTS.

These are THE FACTS about Trump, and his GROSS exaggerations about how many jobs he claims he has created.

Like I told that person, Trump's lies have little or no effect on people like me, because we know he has been and is lying. But, Trump's lies have a huge effect on those who believe his lies, because TRUMP IS USING THEM.

Is Trump using you?

Get the FACTS. They will make you smarter.

p.s. No deflections please. Let's try to stick to the subject. Thank you!