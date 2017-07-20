Newsvine

Report: Trump has asked about power to pardon aides, family and himself - Axios

President Trump has asked advisers about "his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with" the Russia probe, the Washington Post reports citing a source familiar with the discussions. Another source said Trump's lawyers were "discussing pardoning powers among themselves."

