President Trump has asked advisers about "his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with" the Russia probe, the Washington Post reports citing a source familiar with the discussions. Another source said Trump's lawyers were "discussing pardoning powers among themselves."
Report: Trump has asked about power to pardon aides, family and himself - Axios
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 7:02 PM
