Scaramucci on WH leakers: "They're going to get fired" - CBS News

Scaramucci on WH leakers: "They're going to get fired"

"Tomorrow I'm going to have a staff meeting. And it's going to be a very binary thing. I'm not going to make any prejudgments about anybody on that staff. If they want to stay on the staff, they're going to stop leaking," Scaramucci, the incoming White House communications director, said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"If you're going to keep leaking, I'm going to fire everybody. It's just very binary," he said. 

He also called people who are "standing around" the president and leaking information "un-American."

