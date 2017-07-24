Newsvine

Trump: Obamacare has been a menace 'for 17 years' - SFGate

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe San Francisco Chronicle
It was probably just a misread of a teleprompter, but President Donald Trump began his much-awaited remarks on health care Monday by saying Obamacare became law 17 years ago.

Seventeen years ago Barack Obama wasn't a U.S. senator, much less the president.

In the opening of his speech delivered at the White House, Trump said, "For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hardworking Americans."

Later he did correctly refer to the Affordable Care Act, which was passed in 2010, with the phrase "for the past seven years."

Naturally on Twitter, the error did not go unnoticed.

