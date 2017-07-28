Newsvine

The Bitch

About Don't make me Bitch Slap you. Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 1241 Since: Jun 2017

How Donald Trump Became "The Short Fingered Vulgarian" | Vanity Fair

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Latest From VanityFair.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 10:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Given the new revelations and vulgarities spoken by Trump's new hire, Anthony Scaramucci, it seems appropriate to drag this article out of the archives to remind everyone that...

THE CURRENT SITUATION WAS FORSEEN!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor