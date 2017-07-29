Newsvine

The Bitch

About Don't make me Bitch Slap you. Articles: 0 Seeds: 15 Comments: 1319 Since: Jun 2017

Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce | Page Six

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: pagesix.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 29, 2017 12:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Deidre Ball, who worked as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, the firm he founded in 2005 and sold to ascend to the White House, has filed for divorce from “The Mooch” after three years of marriage after getting fed up with his ruthless quest to get close to President Trump, whom she despises.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor