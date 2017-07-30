Newsvine will be closed Oct. 1, 2017 - Let It Go.

This is not really news to anyone by now, but Newsvine is shutting down as of October 1, 2017. That's life. That's the way things go on the internet. Things change. Once the decision is made and the announcement announced no one can't undo it. It is what it is. It's time to move on. If you know of a good place to go please let us all know what and where it is. Enjoy the video and the song. It's really really good.