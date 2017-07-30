What happened to Newsvine? WTF Happened!

Probably a lot of things. The imbalance between income and expense is probably what ultimately caused the decision to shut the site down. It's obviously a business decision.

Because of that decision, people are looking for alternative places to go after Newsvine. Good luck!

I say "Good luck" because people want to find a site as good or better than Newsvine. That's probably never going to happen as long as those same people have this pie-in-the-sky idealized view of what Newsvine is or was.

That's where I come in.

I'm new to Newsvine, so I can still be objective. I can tell you what my first impressions of Newsvine were when I got here, and why I was planning to leave anyway, until the announcement was made that it's shutting down on October 1st.

Yep! I was planning to leave because this is a really really negative place. And, to tell you the truth, I for one am kind of glad it's being shut down, because there is an awful lot of negativity and hate here. Sorry if you don't see it that way, but that's the way I see it and I'm trying to be up-front an honest with you all.

I've been here for about a month. I opened my account on June 28th. Then on July 26th I made the decision to leave, so I created my nation Shangri-La, and invited the Admins of the 4 nations I was invited to join and become the first members of Shangri-La. It was my way of just saying "Thank you!" to them for welcoming me into their nations, as I was on my way out. By the way, those are the only 4 nations I posted my comments in after I was made a member of the first one. (Someone claimed I posted comments in "un-moderated nations" like U.S. News and whatever. That person lied. As far as I recall I never once posted any comment in U.S. News nation since I started posting, even before I was a member of the Photography nation which was the first to invite me in. So, whomever said I posted comments in U.S. News really really lied. But who cares now!)

Anyway ...

My plan was that I was going to promote the first persons to join my new nation Shangri-La to Admins, and then I was just going to disappear. Unfortunately, or fortunately who knows, I messed-up when I sent out the initial 8 invitations to join Shangri-La. Nobody accepted. Then, the very next day the big announcement came out from Mark. Newsvine was being shut-down as of October 1st. BOOM!

Then I figured out what I did wrong that caused the invitations SNAFU. Chalk it up to a rookie mistake, I thought screen names were the same as email addresses. They aren't. (That part of the instructions isn't really clear, but who cares now.) Next I sent out 8 individual invitations to join Shangri-La and two were accepted pretty quick. The other 6 are still pending. Maybe those other 6 Admins have already left Newsvine, or maybe they left a while ago. Who knows? Who cares? What does it matter?

Well? Since the whole site is going to be shut down on October 1st anyway, I figured I might as well stick around and see what happens.

So far it's been really interesting. Some people are upset. Some want to save the site. (Good luck, but please don't get your hopes up, because it's probably not going to happen.) Many have gone on as if nothing has happened, and some are actively looking for a new place to go. Throughout it all the hate is still here. A lot of hate and anger and meanness. (Almost as much as there is on Google+, but not quite. Google+ can get really really bad at times.)

I noticed the hate almost immediately when I first started posting comments here. I was immediately attacked by someone who thinks they know me, who made false claims about me, and has not really let up over the past month. Unfortunately, that 'person' has convinced others I am someone who I am not. And at least one of those people is kind of stalking or trolling me now. How do I know that? I only know it from the emails I have received from other nice people here who have been kind enough to warn me about the 'trolls'. (And an email from the stalker/troll himself.) Really, that's the only way I know, because as soon as those other people started accusing me of this or that, or making nasty comments at me I simply blocked them by clicking on their IGNORE button.

By the way, IGNORE is really a good feature here. It's like BLOCKING in Google+, but there is a problem.

I was looking at my "Account Settings" page and I noticed that there is a list of all the people who I have IGNORED. So far a total of 79 in just about 30 days. WOW! That is basically an "Enemies List". Those are the people I don't want to waste my time with. I IGNORED them, and they got put on this list. Good. But... I looked around and looked and looked, but I could NOT find a "Friends List" anywhere. There is no Friend's List that I can find on Newsvine. That's not so good I think.

There is an Enemies list, and on average I added about 2 people a day to that list, but there is no Friends List.

That sort of tells me again that this site is more focused toward hate than it is kindness. But I already knew that from my first week here. This list just kinda confirmed that observation for me.

How can I prove I saw the "hate" on this site so quickly?

Well, if you go to MY COLUMN and look at the few articles I published, you will see that the second article I published was titled: "Here's the brutal reality of online hate - CBS News". I published that on July 6th, just a little over a week after I started here. It was only my second attempt to publish anything, because it took me a while to figure out how to do it with my first article. I kinda messed that one up when I first published it, but eventually I figured out how to fix it.

My first article got 19 comments, which is not bad I thought for a new person. My article about online hate got ZERO comments. NONE. ZIPPO. NADA. ZILCH. Why? I guess because people here don't really care about online hate, because they are so surrounded by it. That's when I realized I was right, and this is kind of a hateful place. Hate kinda drives what goes on here. The haters rule. All the rest of us can do is either fight them, which is always a losing battle, or IGNORE them. I chose to IGNORE the haters like I did on Google+. Hence, 79 haters on my Enemies List here, the "Ignored Users" list on my Account Settings page.

Okay. So that's what I think at least contributed to the demise of Newsvine. As I said, it's probably not the whole thing, but I bet it contributed to the lack of revenue and profit for the owners, which led to their business decision to shut this site down. I think the haters drove this site down, and that was probably what they wanted to do in the first place. Congratulations haters, you won!

I could be totally wrong about all of that. (I've been wrong before, but not very often.) But, that's what I think. I only offer this explanation because it seems like some people here are really wondering "What went wrong?"

Maybe they didn't see all the meanness and hate that I did. Maybe it was like that frog in the pan of water, which was gradually brought to a boil so the frog never realized he was being cooked. Maybe it was like that.

Like a lot of others here I'm looking for a new site to jump to. (The thing is, I've been looking for a while longer than many of you have, which is how I wound up here.) So, as long as I'm here I hope to find out from others what you have found. Please share your discoveries if you don't mind sharing. Just realize that wherever you end up, there are going to be mean and nasty people there too, just like there are/were here. That's just the nature of the internet. If you don't believe me then go read that article I published on July 6th.

So, to get the conversation started ...

What do YOU think happened to Newsvine to cause it to be shut down on October 1st?

or

Where do YOU think you're going to after Newsvine?

p.s. To those of you who think you know me. You don't. You don't know me, because I don't know you. Okay? So please, just drop that crap. I probably IGNORED you already, but if anyone else wants to jump on that tired old trope just realize that as soon as you do, and you accuse me of being something or someone I am not, then I am going to IGNORE you too. I really do not have time to deal with childish trollishness like that. You want to end up on my Enemies List (Ignored Users) please be my guest. I just don't have time for people like that, especially when I don't even know they exist. Nor do I care. Go bother someone else. Go get a life!

Just remember this...

Any fool can criticize, condemn, and complain but it takes character and self control to be understanding and forgiving. Dale Carnegie

I forgive everyone and anyone almost everything and almost anything, but I won't forget and I won't take them off the list. There's only about 2 months left to go anyway, so why bother?