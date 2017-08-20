Newsvine

Ivanka Trump praises counter-protesters after demonstrations - CBS News

WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and a senior adviser to her father, praised counter- protesters in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and her father's recent controversial remarks, which sparked a wave of backlash against the administration. 

"It was beautiful to see thousands of people across the U.S.A. come together today to peacefully denounce bigotry, racism & anti-semitism," she tweeted Saturday, following numerous demonstrations across the country against white supremacy.

