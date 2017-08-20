Sen. Tim Scott questions Trump's ability to lead if "moral authority remains compromised" - CBS News

Republican Senator Tim Scott is calling into question President Trump's ability to lead the country following his divisive comments on violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, saying his moral authority has been "compromised."
