Newsvine

The Bitch

About Don't make me Bitch Slap you. Articles: 2 Seeds: 26 Comments: 2412 Since: Jun 2017

Report: Secret Service can't afford to pay agents to protect Trump family - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Secret Service can no longer afford to pay agents needed to protect President Trump and his family because of an unprecedented number of White House protectees and because of frequent travel, according to USA Today. 

"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,'' Service Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today in an interview. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility.''

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor