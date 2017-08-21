The Secret Service can no longer afford to pay agents needed to protect President Trump and his family because of an unprecedented number of White House protectees and because of frequent travel, according to USA Today.
"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,'' Service Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told USA Today in an interview. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility.''
Report: Secret Service can't afford to pay agents to protect Trump family - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:36 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment