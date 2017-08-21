Mitch McConnell says most news "is not fake" - CBS News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he doesn't believe that most news is "fake news," a view that President Trump often tweets about.

"My view is that most news is not fake, but I do try to look at a variety of sources," McConnell said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Time Magazine. He was appearing with Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to talk about overhauling the nation's tax code, a top White House and Senate priority.