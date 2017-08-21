Newsvine

The Bitch

About Don't make me Bitch Slap you. Articles: 2 Seeds: 27 Comments: 2430 Since: Jun 2017

Mitch McConnell says most news "is not fake" - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he doesn't believe that most news is "fake news," a view that President Trump often tweets about.

"My view is that most news is not fake, but I do try to look at a variety of sources," McConnell said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Time Magazine. He was appearing with Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to talk about overhauling the nation's tax code, a top White House and Senate priority.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor