Hate Rising: White supremacy's rise in the U.S. - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by The Bitch View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:33 PM
"In all of our years of tracking, we've never seen this many [hate] groups," Heidi Beirich told CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Beirich is the director of Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) Intelligence Project, which monitors hate group activity online. "We've never seen their ideas penetrating the mainstream the way they are. I would say most Americans don't realize how much of this there is." 

