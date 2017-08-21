"In all of our years of tracking, we've never seen this many [hate] groups," Heidi Beirich told CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Beirich is the director of Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) Intelligence Project, which monitors hate group activity online. "We've never seen their ideas penetrating the mainstream the way they are. I would say most Americans don't realize how much of this there is."
Hate Rising: White supremacy's rise in the U.S. - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:33 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment