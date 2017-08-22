Teleprompter Trump vs. Toilet Tweeter Trump

Somewhere in AMERICA, August 22, 2017:

Last night at 9 pm EST the nation was "treated" (?) to more FAKE crap from TELEPROMPTER TRUMP as he READ the words he was told to read, by the only adults in The White House who can get Trump to eat his veggies.

Teleprompter Trump didn't really say anything of any substance in that speech, but even though the world knows he is stupid at least he didn't sound too stupid while he was reading those words off the teleprompter that other more intelligent people wrote for him to read.

Teleprompter Trump can be a good reader when he has to be. When mommy is standing near by with wooden spoon in hand.

But, tonight we may see the REAL Donald Trump. The one we all know as Toilet Tweeter Trump, the child who tweets out his immature edicts when sitting on the potty taking his early morning poopie.

Tonight, in Phoenix, Trump may be Toilet TweeterTrump. Trump may go off script like he almost always does. Toilet Tweeter Trump may revert to his typical juvenile ranting and toilet tweeting ways.

That's what America has as its president. A Bi-Polar mental case who can't act presidential unless mommy is standing by ready to whack him with her wooden spoon. (We can only hope that mommy, General John F. Kelly, is nearby when Toilet Tweeter Trump starts his rant.)

GOD HELP US ALL!

(If you didn't believe in God before, now might be a good time to start praying.)