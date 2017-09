People might think this is stupid, but that's okay. It's only gonna be stupid for about 2 more weeks and then this Newsvine site disappears anyway.

I think most people come here to this site, and sites like this, to find a friend.

We probably end up finding more non-friends than friends, but if we find one friend then we were lucky.

When this site is gone, I'm gonna miss my friends.

Yah, well, I guess that sounds kinda stupid huh?