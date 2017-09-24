The Southern Cross and Newsvine loss (music with words that may mean something to you)

A lovely songs, with lyrics I think can be adapted and applied to out coming loss of the Newsvine.

I hope you enjoy this song as much as I do, and find some solace in its words. You can make them relate to what is happening now, here, to us all if you imagine just a bit. (BTW, The Southern Cross is a constellation of stars in the sky, and nothing earthly or man-made. It's a metaphor for a guiding light I think. Maybe it, or something like it will guide us to a new and better site like this one. Good luck!)