Donald J. Trump

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem," Mr. Trump tweeted. "If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

QUESTION: Which of these two (2) options below seem more like Donald Trump and his latest attacks of NFL players who chose to silently protest against the mistreatment of black people in America?

OPTION 1: Guaranteed American Rights

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech , or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

First Amendment to the United States Constitution

OPTION 2: Korean Reality under Kim Jong Un

North Korea has forbidden people from making sarcastic comments about Kim Jong-un or his totalitarian regime in their everyday conversations.

Even indirect criticism of the authoritarian government has been banned, Asian media reported.

Residents were warned against criticising the state in a series of mass meetings held by functionaries across the country.

North Korea bans sarcasm because Kim Jong-un fears people only agree with him ‘ironically