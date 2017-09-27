I was reading an article about where people planned to go after Newsvine shuts down. Which got me to thinking...

I will have a lot of time to kill, not posting comments here. One thing I know I should do is find a better Insurance Company. I can fill some of my newly freed-up time doing that. But how?

So, let me ask in these last few days...

DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEAS ON WHAT INSURANCE COMPANIES ARE GOOD FOR HOMEOWNERS & AUTO BUNDLES?

I'm looking for low cost, great service, ease of use, and best coverage.

Do YOU have a favorite Insurance Company you can recommend?

Or maybe you have an idea on how I can find one.

(I tried Lending Tree a few months back for refinancing my home. WHAT A MISTAKE! Lending Tree is not good. It's like dealing with a flock of Vultures wanting to pick your bones clean.)

So, if you have any HOMEWONER/AUTO INSURANCE ideas and/or recommendations, please let me know.

Thanks!