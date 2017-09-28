Parting shot at Dotard J. Trump. (The "j" stands for Jackass.)
Darth Trump!
Current Status: Published (4)
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:20 PM
Made with 100% all natural Trump sound bites. Thanks once again to David Bizzaro for his stellar motion graphics work. Check out his channel immediately! Links below.
Support our work: https://www.patreon.com/auralnauts
Bandcamp: http://bit.ly/2gV5hWr
Gear: http://auralnauts.spreadshirt.com/
Podcast and more: https://soundcloud.com/auralnauts-1
https://twitter.com/Auralnauts
https://www.instagram.com/auralnautsofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/auralnauts
David Bizzaro's channel: http://bit.ly/1MZQsgF